GCWUS awards Chinese Scholarship to 26 students

SIALKOT, Jan 21 (APP):Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) on Wednesday selected a list of 26 students for Chinese Scholarships in different subjects.
As per release of the varsity, GCWUS awarded Chinese Scholarships to it’s students under students exchange program.
In this regard, a Chinese Scholarship Distribution Ceremony will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Syndicate Room.
The ceremony will be graced by Vice Chancellor, Dr. Shazia Basher as the Chief Guest.
