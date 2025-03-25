GCWUF plants 500 saplings

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Mar 25 (APP):The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has planted more than 500 saplings under “Plant for Pakistan” programme during the last six days of tree plantation campaign.

Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, Vice Chancellor GCWUF, said on Tuesday that:” The plantation is not only vital for our environment but also a guarantee of prosperous future for coming generations.

She said that the university is committed for environmental sustainability with a large-scale tree plantation drive at its new campus under the “Plant for Pakistan – Green and Prosperous Punjab” initiative.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer, Dr Abida Kosar, coordinators, registrar, directors, and heads of departments participated in the drive.