GCWUF marks beginning of interfaith harmony and Christmas celebrations

FAISALABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has commenced a series of vibrant activities to promote interfaith harmony and celebrate Christmas.

The inaugural events featured a seminar on interfaith harmony, gift distribution among Christian employees and their children, a Christmas performance by employees’ children, lunch for Christian employees, exchange of gifts between Muslim and Christian students, and a cake-cutting ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen emphasized: “We must keep on growing the culture of mutual respect and interfaith harmony and learn to appreciate diversity.”

Speakers of the seminar on religious harmony, Dr. Unsa Jamshed (Head of the Department of History and Pak Studies, GCWUF), Ms. Shazia George (ISCOS organization), and Ms. Kulsoom Kazmi (CEO, Brilliance Consulting, USA) highlighted that interfaith tolerance is the bedrock of a progressive society.

To facilitate staff during the festive season, the Vice Chancellor announced that the salaries of Christian employees would be disbursed before Christmas Eve.

The events were jointly organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs, Department of Sociology, Society of Social & Interfaith Harmony, and the Women Development & Mentoring Center.