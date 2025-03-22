30.5 C
GCCI Executive Body meets

GUJRAT, Mar 22 (APP): The 6th Executive Body Meeting of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) was held under the chairmanship of President M Munir Peshawari, with Vice President Fahd Rafiq in attendance.
The meeting approved previous proceedings and accounts while discussing key agenda points.
A major focus was the renewal process for 2025-26, with members deliberating on its significant aspects.The body also addressed pressing concerns of the business community and reviewed proposals for the upcoming budget.
The leadership reaffirmed its commitment to promoting trade development and fostering economic growth in the region. The meeting concluded with a resolve to continue efforts for the betterment of Gujarat’s business sector.
