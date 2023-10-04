GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities at schools

GB govt
GILGIT, Oct 04 (APP): Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiy-ud-deen Ahmed Wani has said the government has allocated 100 million for essential seating facilities with a surge in enrollment of 35,000 students this year.
He said this project aims to bridge the supply-demand gap by distributing 50% of the funds to primary schools, 24% to middle schools, 16% to high schools, and 10% to higher secondary institutions, ensuring students at all levels for proper seating and learning environments where 450 schools will benefit from this project.

