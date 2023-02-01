GB Chief Minister visits LRH, inquires health of blast victims

PESHAWAR, Feb 01 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Wednesday visited the injured of the Peshawar Police Line Blast victims at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Talking to media men during his visit, the Khalid Khurshid expressed solidarity with the families of blast victims and said it is very sad that such a huge number of innocent people came under the attack wherein the blast left more than 100 martyred as another 150 got injured.

The Chief Minister GB said that Gilgit-Baltistan is ready to meet all the needs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will have to fight together in all kinds of situations. He said the GB government and its people would join hands to fight war against insurgents.