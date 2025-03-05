17.7 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticGAUS delegation visits GBC
Domestic

GAUS delegation visits GBC

3
- Advertisement -
SIALKOT, Mar 05 (APP):Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS) delegation visits Gujranwala Business Center (GBC) to explore potential collaborations, exchanging innovative ideas, and discussing future opportunities here on Wednesday.
According to spokesperson, the delegation included Dean of Engineering Prof. Dr. Shareef Bhatti, HOD of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Tariq Husain and Deputy Director of Admissions Rabia Tahir,was
warmly welcomed by Chairman GBC Ahmed Ikram Loan along with other dignitaries.
During the meeting,both sides emphasized the importance of academic and business partnerships to foster growth and development.
The visit was highly successful, strengthening ties between the two institutions and paving the way for future joint initiatives.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan