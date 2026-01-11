Gas Leakage incidents shockingly increased in Rawalpindi during Winter: Rescue 1122

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP):Rescue 1122 has warned that incidents caused by gas leakage are increasing in Rawalpindi during the winter season, mainly due to the extensive use of gas heaters and cooking stoves inside homes.

According to Rescue 1122, most gas-related accidents occur because of minor negligence, which later turns into serious and sometimes fatal incidents.

The emergency service urged citizens to remain alert and follow basic safety measures to avoid such tragedies.

Officials advised that if the smell of gas is detected, people should not switch on or off any electrical appliances and must not light a match or fire.

Doors and windows should be opened immediately to allow fresh air to circulate, and all family members should be moved to a safe place outside the house.

Rescue 1122 said timely precaution is the key to saving lives, adding that careless use of gas appliances can be extremely dangerous. In case of any emergency, citizens should immediately call the Rescue 1122 helpline so that a prompt response can be ensured.

