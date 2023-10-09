Gas cylinder explosion injures 2 in Karachi

Gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):At least two persons were critically injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop located in Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi on early Monday.

As per initial report, police sources said that two cylinders exploded inside a fast-food shop, which was closed. Due to the intensity of the blast, two passersby were injured.

Several vehicles, shops and motorcycles were also damaged in the blast, a private news channel reported.
The injured have been moved to the nearest hospital, the police said.

