Gang member of gemstones robbery arrested

PESHAWAR, Oct 23 (APP):Peshawar police have uncovered a gang involved in looting precious gemstones worth millions of rupees under the guise of customs officials in Peshawar’s Pishtakhara area.

Police informed on Thursday that one of the suspects has been arrested, while the gang’s mastermind and other accomplices remain at large.

Police said, a couple of days ago, the gang abducted a truck loaded with gemstones and its driver from Ring Road, Peshawar. The robbers, traveling in a yellow vehicle, stopped the truck and falsely claimed to be customs officers. The complainant stated that the truck was carrying around two tons of gemstones valued between Rs. 100 million and Rs.120 million.

DSP Pishtakhara, Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, said the truck was taken to Bara, Khyber District. During raids in Landi Kotal, police arrested the main suspect, identified as Hassan, a resident of Landi Kotal. The stolen truck, the vehicle used in the crime and the looted gemstones were all recovered.

The arrested suspect reportedly confessed to looting the truck, gemstones and mobile phones along with his accomplices. The case was registered on the complaint of Mir Rehman, a resident of Afghanistan.

Police have formed special teams to arrest the remaining members of the gang. Further investigation is underway.