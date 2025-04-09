Gang involved in street crimes busted, three arrested

- Advertisement -

WAH CANTT, Apr 09 (APP):The Wah Saddar Police have busted a gang involved in street crimes and snatching and arrested their three members besides recovering looted booty and weapons used in different criminal activities.

Briefing newsmen, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Malik Arshad Mehmood has said that a team raided the hideout of the gang and arrested their three members, identified Sharjeel, Nasarullah and Abdullah.

He said that looted booty among them snatched motorcycles and snatched cash besides weapons used in various criminal activities was also recovered from the gang.

Responding to a question, he said that during preliminary interrogation, the gang had confessed to a number of snatching activities in the area.