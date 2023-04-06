Gang busted; five dacoits arrested

RAWALPINDI, Apr 06 (APP):In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested five dacoits including ringleader besides recovering Rs 36,500 cash, stolen goods, weapons, two motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni Police arrested five accused namely Qismat Khan alias Mithu, ringleader, Mursaleen, Kamran, Fareed and Zabiullah, who were wanted in a dacoity case registered in Saddar Baroni police station.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members including the ringleader.

The accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.