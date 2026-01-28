Galiyat entry points opened for tourists amid safety advisory

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The entry points to the Galiyat region at Harnu and Bariyan have been opened for tourists, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official advisory, tourists have been urged to adopt all precautionary measures during travel due to prevailing weather conditions.

Authorities warned that entry points would be closed during night hours because of dense fog.

The district administration advised citizens to avoid traveling between Harnu and Bariyan during early morning hours and after sunset. Motorists were further instructed to drive vehicles in first gear and use iron chains to prevent skidding on slippery roads.

For emergency situations, the public has been directed to contact the District Control Room Abbottabad at 0992-9310553, GDA Control Room Nathia Gali at 0992-335539, GDA Control Room Ayubia at 0992-339005, or Rescue Emergency Services by dialing 1122.

The advisory was issued to ensure the safety of tourists and smooth traffic flow in the Galiyat area amid adverse weather conditions.