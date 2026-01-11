G-7/2 cylinder blast; 8 dead, 19 pulled from rubble: says ADCG

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Eight people lost their lives and 11 were injured after a cylinder explosion in Islamabad’s G-7/2 sector, where rescue teams recovered 19 people from the debris, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf told here Sunday.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the blast was caused by a cylinder explosion or a gas leak.

An explosion caused by a gas cylinder occurred in the G-7/2 area of the federal capital, resulting in loss of life and injuries. The incident led to the collapse of parts of the structure, trapping people under the rubble. Rescue teams were dispatched to the site soon after the explosion was reported.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sahibzada Yousaf, while briefing the media, confirmed that the total number of people who died in the incident has reached eight. He said that a coordinated rescue operation was carried out to retrieve those trapped under the debris.

According to the ADCG, a total of 19 people were recovered during the rescue operation. Out of these, 11 people sustained injuries, while eight were found dead. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Hospital authorities have confirmed that several injured individuals are receiving care, while some were discharged after first aid.

Sahibzada Yousaf stated that rescue teams worked for several hours to clear the rubble and ensure that no one remained trapped at the site. Heavy machinery was used to remove debris, while emergency workers searched the area manually to avoid further harm to survivors.

The ADCG said that the situation at the site is now under control, and the rescue operation has been completed. However, security personnel remain present in the area to prevent public movement and to assist investigation teams.

Authorities have started a formal inquiry to determine the cause of the explosion. Sahibzada Yousaf said that investigators are examining whether the blast occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinder or as a result of a gas leakage that led to ignition. He added that all possible angles are being reviewed to establish the facts.

Officials are also collecting evidence from the site, including remains of the cylinder and gas equipment, to support the investigation. Statements of witnesses and residents are being recorded to understand the sequence of events before the explosion.

The district administration has assured that action will be taken if negligence is found at any level. Officials said that safety checks related to gas cylinders and connections in the area will also be reviewed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Residents of nearby buildings reported hearing a loud blast followed by dust and smoke. Many people rushed out of their homes in fear, while others gathered to help rescue efforts before emergency services arrived.

The administration has appealed to citizens to follow safety guidelines while using gas cylinders and to report any signs of gas leakage to the relevant authorities.