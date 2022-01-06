Future of GB is bright for tourism, information technology, CM GB

GILGIT, Jan 06 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Thursday said that the future of Gilgit-Baltistan region was bright in terms of tourism and information technology.

He said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of training workshops for start-ups related to winter and adventure tourism organized by Accelerate Prosperity and Tech Valley.



He said that success in any field depends on hard work, adding that to start a business you must first believe in yourself and your abilities.He said that those who do not work were not sincere with themselves. He said that success in business requires hard work, honesty and integrity. He said, 80% of the world’s economy was dependent on business.



Khalid Khurshid said that modern ways of doing business were being introduced due to information technology. He said that internet also provides opportunities for online businesses in remote areas. He said that most of the population of the region lives in remote areas which makes the Internet more important than other provinces.

CM said that the government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of information technology, adding that special technology zones were being created. An IT department has been setup and an IT board would be set up soon which Provide a conducive environment for local and international companies working in the field of IT.



Chief Minister GB said that Telemedicine and teleeducation projects were being launched to improve the public service delivery system.

He said that all departments were being digitized. Khalid Khurshid said that the duration of tourism activities in Gilgit-Baltistan was limited to 3 to 4 months, therefore ur government aims to extend this to 12 months. He said that in this regard we were working with a comprehensive plan on energy, connectivity and infrastructure projects.



He said that GB has vast opportunities for adventure tourism and in order to promote winter tourism in GB, ski-traversing was introduced in Deosai last year due to which international companies were showing interest in this field.

He added that to promote tourism government of GB has launched a home stay scheme which would boost tourism and the economy.