Funeral prayer held for martyred police constable Muhammad Sajjad

PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (APP):A state funeral was held on Thursday for Constable Muhammad Sajjad, who was martyred in a bomb blast in the Garhi Qamardin area the previous night.

The solemn ceremony took place at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, attended by senior civil and military leadership.

The funeral prayers were offered with official military honors, paying tribute to the officer’s supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The ceremony saw the presence of high-ranking officials, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Ali Babakhel, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr. Mian Saeed, officers from the Pakistan Army, and other senior police and civil officers.

Police officials paid rich tribute to the martyr.

A senior police representative stated emphatically, “The blood of the martyr will not go in vain,” underscoring the resolve of the state to bring the perpetrators to justice and continue the fight against terrorism.

Constable Sajjad was killed in a targeted improvised explosive device (IED) blast while on security duty.