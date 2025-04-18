Funeral prayer for cop offered at DIKhan Police Lines

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan , Apr 18 (APP):The funeral prayer for the martyred police head constable was offered with state honours on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, the funeral prayers of Head Constable Javed Alam, who was martyred in the firing of unknown persons, were offered at Ijaz Shaheed Police Line, Dera.

The funeral prayers of the martyr were attended by Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam, Regional Police Officer Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer Dera Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad, SPs CTD, Investigation, City, Sadar besides relatives of martyr and a large numbers of people hailing from different segments of the society.

A contingent of police presented guard of honor to the martyred cop while special prayers were also offered for the departed soul.

A police head constable was martyred as unknown miscreants ambushed a police party within limits of Chaudwan police station on Friday morning. Some unknown miscreants who had already taken positions opened indiscriminate fire when the SHO of Chaudhwan Police Station Qasim Khan was going to appear in a local court as a witness. As a result, Head Constable Javed Alam Cheema was martyred on the spot, while an accused Ehsan Ullah sitting in the police vehicle also killed in the firing incident.

On this occasion, RPO Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar expressed his condolences to the family of the martyr and said that those who sacrificed their lives for the peace of this country will not be allowed to go to waste, but rather the anti-social elements involved in this incident will be brought to justice.