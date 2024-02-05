Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Feb 05 (APP): The funeral prayers of the policemen who embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack on Chaudhwan police station were offered here in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with full official protocol and honor.

The funerals were attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Senior military and civil administration’s officials, besides a large numbers of people hailing from different segments of the society.

The smartly turned out contingent of police presented salutes to the martyred cops while the participants laid floral wreaths on the coffins of martyred policemen wrapped in the national flag.

Speaking on this occasion, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan paid rich tribute to the martyred police cops who fought bravely with terrorists.

He said the sacrifices of those who rendered their lives for the sake of the country’s stability and safety of public would not go in vain.

He said that such cowardly attacks by terrorists could not weaken the resolve of the police force.

It is worth mentioning here that 10 policemen were martyred and nine others got injured as a group of unidentified militants attacked Chaudhwan police station here in Daraban tehsil.