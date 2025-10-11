Funds released for Vehari road project

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 11 (APP):Commissioner Amir Karim announced that funds amounting to Rs.10 billion have been released for the construction of the 90-kilometre-long Vehari road.

In a statement issued on Saturday,he said that the development work was progressing rapidly and was expected to be completed by December 2026.

He appreciated the Punjab government, particularly Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz for her special focus on the project and for directing that it be completed at the earliest.

The Commissioner termed the project a milestone initiative aimed at providing a modern and efficient travel system, adding that such large-scale infrastructure development was rarely seen elsewhere in the province.