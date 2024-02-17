Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab

LAHORE, Feb 17 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Saturday that the Punjab Police had ensured strict security and made traffic arrangements for the match played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

He said full security had been provided to local and foreign players, officials, and cricket fans. He said the police were in contact with all institutions including the Pakistan Cricket Board, district administration, and security agencies. He said Punjab Police would ensure that all matches were held in a peaceful and safe environment.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 20,000 officers and officials would perform security duties on matches in Punjab, and foolproof measures would be ensured during the matches. The IGP said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations were going on around the player’s residence, routes and stadium. With the help of cameras of Safe Cities Authority, monitoring of stadiums, hotels and the route of teams is being ensured.

The IGP said that Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force teams were ensuring effective patrolling during the matches.