FTO felicitated over momentous achievement of receiving honorary CPSP fellowship

PESHAWAR, Apr 23 (APP):The Abasin Column Writers Association has felicitated Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah for a momentous achievement of receiving the Honorary Fellowship of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), the country’s foremost institution for advanced medical education.

Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has been unanimously recommended by CPSP council in its 58th convocation for honorary fellowship of CPSP in recognition of his philanthropic services & contributions for humanity.

Recipient of prestigious Hilal e Imtiaz & Sitara e Imtiaz awards, Dr. Jah is also a well-known Urdu writer and has authored over 25 books well read in Pakistan & abroad.

“The recognition highlights Dr. Jan’s outstanding contributions to both medicine and public service, reinforcing his distinguished career,” comments Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President Abasin Column Writers Association.

The honor conferred by CPSP emphasizes the significance of lifelong learning and leadership and commitment exhibited by Dr. Mehmood Jan to upholding integrity in governance while maintaining his connection to the medical community and public welfare, observed Zia in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said Dr Asif Mehmood Jah has vast experience of tax administration, operation and implementation of tax policies. His philanthropic services & contributions for humanity are unprecedented.

Besides being a busy government officer, working within bounds of law, we witnessed Dr Asif Mahmood Jah daily taking out time for ailing humanity and treating poor and not affording patients for last 30 years, Zia added.

He has established hospitals, mobile clinics, 43 dispensaries, community welfare centers and schools throughout Pakistan.

Working beyond borders he managed to supply relief goods and medical aid to the ailing humanity and refugees living in Turkey, Syria and other countries.

Following the vision of Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan in line with Clean & Green Pakistan, he started Thar green campaign in which 150 green farms have been established over 1000 acres of Thar where wheat, vegetables & fodders for the cattle are being cultivated, Zia shared.

He also launched income generation scheme for women of Thar. Custom Health Society, under his command has so far dug 1100 drinking water wells and installed 1000 hand pumps in Sind & Baluchistan to provide clean drinking water.

During flood challenge, he collaborated with alumni of his Alma Matter i-e King Edward Medical University & Fatimah Jinnah Medical University and helped the people of far flung areas of interior Sind and South Punjab.