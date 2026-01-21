From melody to memory: Suraiya Mutankir’s legacy immortalised in Multan

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jan 21 (APP):Multan’s centuries-old cultural soul found a living monument when the divisional administration unveiled a commemorative tablet in honour of Suraiya Mutankir — the Pride of Performance award-winning singer whose voice has become inseparable from the region’s musical memory.

The tribute celebrated a lifetime devoted to classical, folk and regional music, recognising her as a living legend whose art has transcended generations.

The ceremony brought together senior officials, academicians, artists and admirers of classical and folk traditions, including Rana Mehboob Akhtar, Prof Ali Sukhanwar, Fadia Kashif, Ustad Sagheer Ahmed, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, Qamar Raza Shehzad, Director Multan Council Saleem Qaisar, and others, all gathered to honour a voice they described as timeless.

Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim, addressing the gathering, described Suraiya Mutankir as far more than an accomplished singer, calling her a cultural institution in her own right. He said her voice had safeguarded the soul of Multan’s music through changing eras, adding that honouring such personalities during their lifetime reflects the values of a civilised society. “She has dedicated her entire life to music, and Multan takes pride in her legacy,” he said.

Renowned scholar and academician Dr Anwar Ahmed said Suraiya Mutankir’s singing mirrors the civilisation, pain, love and spiritual depth of this land. He noted that her contribution extended well beyond performance, as she nurtured younger generations of singers and preserved traditional melodies at a time when commercial trends threatened indigenous musical forms.

Former principal Quaid-i-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, Dr Haroon Pasha termed the recognition long overdue, stating that her artistic journey continues to inspire students of music and culture. He stressed that her discipline, humility and unwavering commitment to art distinguished her as a true legend.

Poet Prof Riffat Abbas highlighted the broader cultural significance of the event, saying Suraiya Mutankir stands as a bridge between classical traditions and contemporary audiences. She stressed that recognising women artists is vital for encouraging female participation in cultural fields, particularly in conservative societies.

The unveiling of the tablet was met with prolonged applause and emotional moments as the audience acknowledged decades of devotion to music. Visibly moved, the legendary singer thanked the divisional administration, saying music had remained her lifelong companion and spiritual strength.

Concluding the ceremony, Suraiya Mutankir’s daughter, Rahat Multankir, presented the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Commissioner, scholars, organisers and participants. She said the honour recognised not only her mother’s services but also Multan’s cultural heritage, adding that it would inspire future generations to respect and preserve musical traditions.

The ceremony ended with prayers and tributes to the enduring legacy of Suraiya Mutankir — a voice that continues to resonate within the cultural consciousness of the region.