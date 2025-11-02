From Dolls to Devices: A vanishing toy culture among girls in South Punjab

- Advertisement -

By M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, Nov 02 (APP): A quiet yet profound cultural shift is unfolding in South Punjab that reflects how technology is reshaping childhood itself.

The once cherished tradition of minor girls playing with dolls is gradually fading away, replaced by the glowing screens of mobile phones.

In many households of South Punjab, the familiar sight of little girls dressing up their dolls, combing their hair, and stitching miniature clothes has almost disappeared. Instead, children today are being seen holding mobile phones and found playing games, watching cartoons, or scrolling through short videos.

For generations, dolls were more than toys. They were companions, symbols of affection, and the first lessons in creativity, empathy, and imagination.

Mothers once proudly stitched tiny dresses for their daughters’ dolls, teaching them care and patience through play. Today, that emotional bond is being replaced by digital distractions.

Sociologist Muhammad Imran expressed growing concern over this change.

He observed that technology, while providing easy entertainment, was quietly stealing the essence of childhood. “The doll culture was a reflection of innocence and imagination,” says sociologist Imran. “Now, children are more isolated and emotionally detached due to excessive screen time.”

Madeeha, a mother from Multan whose daughter studies in class three, shared her experience. “My daughter is not interested in dolls anymore,” she said.

“Every day after school, she demands a mobile phone to play games or watch cartoons. I feel worried because this habit is taking away her time for creative play and real interaction.”

Psychologist Sehar Shahzadi believes that children should be kept away from excessive mobile use as it affects their physical and social development. “When children spend more time on screens, they lose touch with real-world communication,” she explained. “It limits their imagination, reduces socialization, and even affects sleep and attention span.”

She added that toys like dolls allow children to express emotions, build empathy, and learn social roles through imaginative play and mobile devices cannot replace.

“Parents need to reintroduce traditional play activities at home to restore balance,” she emphasized.

Another psychologist, Khizra Sohail, also described the doll culture as a “beautiful and meaningful tradition.” She said, “Playing with dolls helped children invite friends, organize pretend weddings, and manage small home settings. It was a wonderful way for them to learn cooperation, responsibility, and social behavior.”

Experts warn that this shift may have long-term social implications, as traditional play nurtured communication skills, family bonding, and social learning. While mobile games may offer digital fun, they rarely develop the emotional intelligence that doll play once inspired.

As modernization continues to reshape lifestyles, one can only wonder: Will the next generation even know the joy of playing with doll ?, they added.