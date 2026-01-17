From darkness to dock: ICT Police crack blind murder, bring lawyer’s car-snatching killer before law in 48 hours

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have solved a blind murder case within 48 hours and arrested the suspect who brutally killed a lawyer and fled the scene by snatching the victim’s car, bringing him before the law through swift and coordinated action.

A press release here on Saturday said Deputy Inspector General of Police(DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq disclosed these details while addressing an important press conference at Rescue 15. Senior police officers, including SSP Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza, SP Industrial Area and other senior officials were also present.

DIG Tariq said the incident occurred in Sector H-9 I-10 area, where unknown assailant shot lawyer Sheikh Abdul Rauf with a firearm, killing him on the spot, and escaped by taking away the victim’s vehicle, leaving the case as a blind murder.

He said upon receiving information, local police teams and senior officers immediately reached the scene, shifted the body to hospital, preserved evidence, inspected the crime scene and registered a case without delay.

DIG Jawad Tariq said special police teams were constituted under the supervision of SSP Investigation Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt and SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza. The teams included SP OCU Suleman Zafar, DSP RDU Suleman Shah, SHO I-9 Kamal Khan and other officers.

DIG Tariq said the teams utilised Safe City cameras, modern technology, technical surveillance and human intelligence to trace the suspect, who was arrested within 48 hours. The arrested accused was identified as Wajid Khan.

DIG Tariq revealed that the accused had been working as a security guard at Al-Mustafa Tower, F-10, for the past three years and was also serving as a domestic helper of the deceased Sheikh Abdul Rauf for nearly three years.

DIG Tariq said the accused was produced before the court and five-day physical remand has been obtained for further investigation. Initial interrogation revealed that the accused, being an employee of the deceased, had certain grievances, which are being probed further.

DIG Tariq said the accused had fled the scene after the murder by taking the victim’s car, and efforts are underway for the recovery of the vehicle.

He added that the investigation will be completed on solid evidence and the accused will be challaned to court to ensure exemplary punishment.

DIG Tariq reiterated that Islamabad Police remain fully alert and committed to the protection of citizens’ lives and property, adding that no criminal hiding in darkness would be allowed to escape the reach of law.