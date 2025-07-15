French CG Alexis highlights bilateral ties on France’s National Day

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 15 (APP):The Consul General of France in Karachi, Alexis Chahtahtinsky, hosted a grand reception to mark Bastille Day, France’s National Day, commemorating the historic revolution of 1789 and the values of Liberte, Egalite, and Fraternite.

The event was attended by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, diplomats, business leaders, students, and members of the French and Pakistani communities.

Addressing the gathering, Chahtahtinsky said today we celebrate the unity of the French people and their enduring commitment to liberty, equality and fraternity – values born out of the French Revolution, 236 years ago.

He recalled that on 14 July 1789, the people of Paris stormed the Bastille prison, symbolizing the fall of monarchy and arbitrary power. Celebrating this event in Karachi symbolizes France’s enduring friendship with Pakistan.

He said France was the first non-Muslim country to recognize Pakistan’s independence in 1947 and has stood by it ever since — from military partnerships to cultural exchanges.

He mentioned joint work in defense: Mirage jets, Alouette helicopters, and Agosta submarines built in Karachi with French assistance — a legacy that “cannot be undone.”

Chahtahtinsky noted ongoing cooperation at the UN Security Council, with both countries currently serving (France as a permanent member and Pakistan as an elected member in 2025–2026) — sharing global responsibility for peace.

Speaking about recent environmental initiatives, he mentioned France’s hosting of the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) last month, where preservation of coastal zones and mangrove ecosystems was discussed — highly relevant to Sindh and Balochistan.

He highlighted: Improved economic conditions in Pakistan, acknowledged by the IMF.

French companies’ growing interest in the local market: CMA/CGM, Schneider Electric, Thales, LOreal, Peugeot (in partnership with Lucky Motors in Korangi, Karachi. Strong Pakistani exporters and investors in France: Gul Ahmed, Chottani Industries, Martin Dow.

He thanked the Pakistan France Business Alliance, with special mention of Humayun Akhlaq (CEO, Schneider Electric) for helping revive economic ties.

The Consul General emphasized cultural and educational bonds “For over 60 years, French archaeologists have worked in Sindh and Balochistan, uncovering priceless artifacts and amplifying the ‘Voices of the Soil’.”

He acknowledged work with IBA, Aga Khan Foundation, and Alliance Francaise Karachi, the oldest foreign cultural center in Pakistan, founded in 1954.

He shared that the Campus France office is now permanently based at Alliance Francaise Karachi to support growing academic exchange.