French Ambassador H.E. Mr Nicolas Galey Visits ACP

KARACHI, Nov 17 (APP): The Ambassador of France to Pakistan, H.E. Nicolas Galey visits the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, along with His Wife, Camelia Galey and Consul General of France, H.E. Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Director of the Alliance française de Karachi, Emmanuel Bruerec, Chairman Alhamra Lahore Arts Council, and Razi Ahmed. A detailed discussion was also held regarding the World Culture Festival 2025.

President ACP Mohammad Ahmed Shah warmly welcomed the French delegation and gave them a tour of various sections of the Arts Council, where cultural activities were in full swing. During His Visit, Ambassador Nicolas Galey said that the display of global cultures and diverse artistic programs at the World Culture Festival is playing an important role in connecting cultures worldwide.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is playing a vital role in connecting cultures from around the world. Appreciating the French Mural Artist Chifumi, he said that at the World Culture Festival, French mural artist Chifumi is transforming the Arts Council’s wall with beautiful cultural colors. This mural stands as a symbol of the friendship and cultural harmony between Pakistan and France, and is a matter of great pride.

On this occasion, President Mohammad Ahmed Shah presented bouquets to the French Ambassador, his wife Camelia Galey, and other distinguished guests.