Free vehicle recovery service launched for Murree tourists, residents

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 07 (APP):The City Traffic Police Murree have launched a free vehicle recovery service for residents and tourists to ensure smooth traffic flow and prompt assistance during emergencies in the hill station.

The initiative, undertaken on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, had been implemented through the provision of modern recovery vehicles following the efforts of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Deputy Inspector General Traffic Punjab Waqas Nazir, a CTP spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Traffic Officer Murree Imran Razaq said citizens and tourists would be provided free recovery services in case of vehicle breakdowns or traffic accidents anywhere in the hill resort and adjoining areas.He said faulty or accident-hit vehicles would be shifted to the nearest workshop through City Traffic Police recovery vehicles.

CTO Razaq cited a recent incident in which a tourist from Lahore faced difficulties after his vehicle broke down on Bariyan Road while returning from Ayubia.The tourist contacted the traffic control room at 051-9269200, after which a traffic sergeant reached the spot and a recovery vehicle was dispatched.The City Traffic Police team promptly shifted the vehicle safely to a nearby workshop, he said.

The tourist expressed gratitude to the Punjab chief minister and senior police officials for the timely assistance, saying the swift response by the City Traffic Police Murree had eased a major inconvenience.

The CTP spokesman said the free recovery facility was being provided to all residents and tourists visiting Murree to ensure immediate support in emergency situations.