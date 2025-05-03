Free Press vital for democracy: Shafqat Shah

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, May 03 (APP): Senior politician and social leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has issued a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, emphasizing the significance of a free press in a democratic society.

Shah said journalists play a vital role in providing information to the public, holding governments accountable, and giving a voice to the voiceless. However, journalists face numerous challenges, including harassment, arrest, and even murder, in the line of duty. In Pakistan, despite facing restrictions and attacks, journalists have continued to bravely report the truth.

Shah paid tribute to the journalists who have lost their lives in the pursuit of their profession and called for justice for their families.

He emphasized that a free press is the foundation of a democratic society.