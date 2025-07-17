Free medical camp organized at District Jail Shaheed Benazirabad

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH, Jul 16 (APP):A one-day free medical camp was organized at District Jail Shaheed Benazirabad for prisoners by health department SBA in collaboration with jail authorities, on the special directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Sindh Prisons Minister Ali Hassan Zardari.

Specialist doctors examined prisoners, diagnosed various ailments, and provided free medicines in the camp.

On this occasion, Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, along with District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, visited the medical camp.

Talking to prisoners, Khan Muhammad Zardari said that the camp was set up to provide free healthcare services to prisoners under the instructions of the provincial ministers, ensuring that all necessary medical facilities are accessible at one place.

During visit health department officials briefed the Regional Director that the one-day free medical camp was held in collaboration with jail authorities.

Various medical tests, including malaria, hepatitis, blood pressure, ultrasound, and others, were conducted free of cost, and medicines were also provided.

Jail Superintendent Ghulam Rasool Mashori informed that currently, 387 prisoners are lodged in the jail under various cases. He said that the free medical camp was organized as per the special instructions of the provincial ministers to ensure prisoners receive adequate healthcare services.