27.7 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 30, 2025
FPCCI Vice President hosts Grand Iftar Dinner in Sukkur

SUKKUR, Mar 30 (APP):A grand iftar dinner was hosted by Bilal Waqar Khan, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in Sukkur.
The event, attended by prominent personalities from politics, social, educational, trade, and journalism, aimed to promote social harmony and brotherhood.
The dinner was attended by MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and others.
The guests engaged in informal conversations, discussing various topics, including the country’s political situation, economic issues, and social welfare.
Bilal Waqar Khan welcomed the guests warmly and expressed his commitment to promoting social harmony and trade development.
The guests praised Bilal Waqar Khan’s efforts in organizing the event, saying it would help promote social harmony, brotherhood, and trade development in the region.
