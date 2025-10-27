Four suspects from banned outfit arrested in journalist murder case

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):The Sindh government and police on Monday announced the arrest of four suspects linked to a banned organization in connection with the murder of journalist and anchorperson Imtiaz Mir.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, and Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho announced during a joint press conference in Karachi.

Mir, associated with a private news channel, was shot dead last month when six armed men on two motorcycles opened fire on his car near the National Highway. He sustained multiple bullet wounds and later died in hospital.

Home Minister said the Karachi Police, in coordination with a federal intelligence agency, conducted a joint operation leading to the arrest of four suspects Ajlal Zaidi, Shabab, Ahsan, and Faraz. He added that the men were members of a proscribed outfit receiving instructions from abroad, and that the motorcycle used in the attack had also been recovered.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar described the arrests as a major breakthrough in the investigation. He revealed that Mir had recently given an interview perceived as being “in favour of Israel,” which appeared to be the motive behind the attack. Initial investigations indicated that the suspects were associated with Lashkar Saarullah.

The home minister also said the prime suspect is believed to be residing in a neighbouring country.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon confirmed that the shell casings recovered from the scene matched the weapons seized from the suspects, further establishing their involvement. He praised the Karachi Police for their swift action and announced commendations and rewards for the investigating officers.

Police also recovered four 9mm pistols and two motorcycles used in the attack.