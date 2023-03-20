Four street criminals arrested; Rs 240,000 snatched cash recovered

RAWALPINDI, Mar 20 (APP):In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested four street criminals and recovered Rs 240,000 snatched cash, five mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police arrested four members of ‘Hilali’ street criminal gang including ringleader namely Attaullah, Bakhat Munir, Waqar Ali and Dawood, were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rattaamral Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Rawal, Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the accused besides recovering Rs 240,000 cash, five mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.

The arrested accused were being sent to jail for an identification parade, he added.