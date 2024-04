SARGODHA, Apr 11 (APP):Sajid Shaheed police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four members of a cattle-lifter gang and recovered cash from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the team conducted a raid and arrested four rustlers and recovered cash Rs 1.4 million from them which they got by selling the stolen cattle.

The accused were wanted by police in various cases of cattle lifting.

Further investigation was underway.