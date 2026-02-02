Monday, February 2, 2026
Domestic

Four robbers arrested, 6 escaped during encounter with police

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, Feb 2 (APP):The police on Monday apprehended four dacoits in injured conditions while 6 of their accomplices managed to escape during shootout with police in Kandiaro
 area.
The police spokesman the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing on a police team during checking which was retaliated in befitting manner and the police arrested four dacoits during the encounter
The arrested outlaws had been identified as Himmat Tanori,  Ghulam Murtaza Sinjarani, Nadir Lashari,  and Tahir Solangi, he added.
The spokesman said the inured had been shifted to a nearby hospital.
The police launched a search operation in the area to arrest fleeing dacoits, he added.
