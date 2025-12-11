Four rescued, several missing as passenger van plunges into river near Azaad Pattan

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 11 (APP):Several passengers were feared missing after a Hiace van travelling from Hajira to Rawalpindi plunged into a river near Azaad Pattan on Thursday, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

According to initial reports, 14 persons were on board when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the river. Rescue teams managed to pull out four survivors, who were shifted to hospital.

Local police and emergency services continued the search operation for the remaining passengers, the spokesman added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi. He directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations and the CTO to reach the scene and supervise rescue efforts.

The causes of the accident were being investigated and a detailed report would be submitted.