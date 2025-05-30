31.6 C
Domestic

Four profiteers held

arrested
19
SARGODHA, May 30 (APP):The district administration on Friday arrested four profiteers in a crackdown launched against profiteering in the city.
 According to official sources,the price control magistrate checked various shops located in old Civil line,old vegetable market road,Khushab road and city road and found that Muhammad Iftikhar,Aqib,Imtiaz and Muhammad Babar were involved in profiteering and overpricing.
The price control magistrates also imposed fines on various shopkeepers and cases were also registered them.
