Four more meters severed over violations

MULTAN, Jan 17 (APP):Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force,under the direction of the General Manager, intensified its efforts against gas theft and disconnected four more meters over violations.

During the operation,two meters were disconnected over using compressors for getting gas illegally.Two metres which were taken off by consumers recovered.

The door to door checking of about 55 connections was also made.

The company has vowed to continue these efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers