Four Levies personnel martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Khuzdar; Balochistan govt strongly condemns

QUETTA, May 17 (APP): Four personnel of the Levies Force were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Samand checkpost in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan. Unidentified armed assailants opened fire on the security checkpoint early Saturday, leading to the tragic loss of lives and raising serious security concerns in the region.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind strongly condemned the attack on the Levies Force, calling it a “cowardly act of terrorism” that would not deter the resolve of the province. “The attack on the Samand checkpost is highly condemnable,” he said, adding, “Such cowardly actions by terrorists cannot shake our determination.”

He emphasized that the martyrdom of the four Levies personnel is a national tragedy and praised their bravery. “The martyrs have set an example of courage by sacrificing their lives in the defense of the motherland,” he said.

The spokesperson affirmed that the Balochistan government stands firmly with the families of the fallen heroes and will provide full support. “We share in the grief of the bereaved families and assure them of our unwavering solidarity,” Rind stated.

He further vowed that the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice and that no compromise would be made on the state’s writ. “Those responsible for this heinous act will be held accountable,” he said, warning that “any attack on the state’s authority will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area, and authorities are investigating the incident.