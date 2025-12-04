Thursday, December 4, 2025
Four killed in crossfire between rivals in Kohat

PESHAWAR, Dec 04 (APP):At least four people were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident between two rival groups near Lachi Bazaar in Kohat, police and rescue officials confirmed on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122, the injured were immediately provided with first aid and shifted to Lachi Hospital, while those in critical condition were later referred to the DHQ Hospital Kohat for advanced treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Hassan, Zahir Zaman, Ghafoor, and Mamoor, while the injured are Ijaz and Hammad.
A heavy police contingent reached the scene soon after the incident. and launched an investigation to determine the cause and those responsible for the attack.
