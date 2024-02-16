Four injured in cylinder blast in City

PESHAWAR, Feb 16 (APP):As many as four people were injured in a cylinder blast inside a house situated in Ejazabad Gulbahar No. 4, an official of Rescue 1122 said here on Friday.

According to details, the Cylinder explosion inside the house in Ejazabad Gulbahar No. 4 injured four persons. Soon after the information received by the information center of Rescue 1122, the Rescue 1122 ambulances and disaster vehicles rushed to the spot and started a relief operation.

The official also confirmed that initially 4 people were injured in the blast. He said due to the cylinder explosion, the roof of the room also collapsed.

The official of Rescue 1122 disclosed that the search operation of Rescue 1122 is going on inside the wreckage and the injured are being given medical aid and are being shifted to the hospital immediately for further treatment.