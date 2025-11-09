Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Four injured in car collision near Rangli, Jand

ATTOCK, Nov 9 (APP): Four people, including a woman, sustained injuries after two cars collided at high speed near the Rangli area of Jand on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred due to overspeeding, as both vehicles were travelling from opposite directions when they crashed.
Following an emergency call received at the Attock Control Room, Rescue 1122 Jand ambulance was immediately dispatched to the site. The medical team provided first aid to the injured on the spot and later shifted them to THQ Hospital Jand for further treatment.
Rescue authorities advised motorists to strictly avoid overspeeding, especially on rural link roads with sharp turns where risk of major accidents remains high.
