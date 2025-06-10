Four hurt as cash van overturns

- Advertisement -

LODHRAN, Jun 10 (APP):At least four security people sustained injuries after a bank cash van turned turtle as a car hit it near 100 Chak Lodhran.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the van was coming to Lodhran from Bahawalpur

when the car hit it which overturned after colliding with the footpath.

As a result, four people in the van sustained injuries.

On information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the three injured to district

headquarters hospital while provided first aid to one minor injured.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Ali, Riaz Hussain, Muhammad Akram and Shaheen.