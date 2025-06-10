44.9 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Domestic

Four hurt as cash van overturns

LODHRAN, Jun 10 (APP):At least four security people sustained injuries after a bank cash van turned turtle as a car hit it near 100 Chak Lodhran.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the van was coming to Lodhran from Bahawalpur
when the car hit it which overturned after colliding with the footpath.
As a result, four people in the van sustained injuries.
On information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the three injured to district
headquarters hospital while provided first aid to one minor injured.
The victims were identified as Muhammad Ali, Riaz Hussain, Muhammad Akram and Shaheen.
