Four gamblers arrested over cock fighting

RAWALPINDI, Apr 16 (APP):Police have arrested four gamblers on cock fights and recovered four mobile phones, stake money Rs 35,000, 13 motorcycles, four chickens and other items from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Taxila Police held four gamblers identified as Waqar, Umar, Abdul Wajid and Imran. Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation is in progress.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.