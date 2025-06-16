Four drug peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

GUJRAT, Jun 16 (APP):Police in Lalamusa Circle have intensified operations against drug peddlers under the supervision of DSP Zulfiqar Ali Bhutta, resulting in the arrest of four accused and recovery of narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Police Station Lalamusa, Muhammad Ehsan SI, along with ASI Zahid Hanif and the police team, conducted multiple raids leading to the arrest of three individuals.

The accused include Ali Raza, a resident of Purana Lalamusa, from whom 10 liters of liquor was recovered; Muhammad Suleman of Wazirabad, from whom 580 grams of hashish was seized; and Saifullah, also of Wazirabad, from whom 220 grams of ice (crystal meth) was confiscated.

In a separate action, SHO Saddar Police Station Lalamusa Inspector Mujahid Abbas, along with ASI Jawad Arshad and the police team, arrested accused Tasawar, son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Sarai Alamgir. Police recovered 1,230 grams of hashish and Rs 5,000 in cash from his possession.

Cases have been registered against all arrested suspects and further investigations are underway.