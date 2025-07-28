Four Dolphin Force personnel suspended for torturing student

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jul 28 (APP):Multan Police on Monday suspended four officials of the Dolphin Force after a video showing them torturing a teenage student.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Multan, Ahmad Zaneer Cheema, took immediate action and ordered the suspension of the officials involved.

According to details, the incident took place at a checkpoint near Pul Churiyan Wali in Qadirpur Ran, where Dolphin Force personnel allegedly assaulted 17-year-old matriculation student Malik Dawood Imran during duty. The CCTV footage of the incident clearly shows the officers physically assaulting the student.

According to police spokesperson, a departmental inquiry has been launched, and strict disciplinary action is underway against the accused personnel.