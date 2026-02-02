Four-day anti-polio campaign launched to vaccinate 171,627 children

- Advertisement -

Lakki Marwat, Feb 02 (APP):A four-day anti-polio vaccination campaign has been launched here with all security and administrative arrangements finalized to ensure its smooth implementation.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the campaign is being carried out from February 2 to February 5 across 40 union councils of the district.

During the drive, a target of 171,627 children under the age of five has been set to be administered polio drops.

For the campaign, a total of 1,020 trained polio workers have been deployed. These include 929 mobile teams conducting door-to-door vaccinations, 52 fixed teams operating at health centers and hospitals, and 39 transit and roaming teams stationed at bus terminals and entry points.

To ensure effective oversight, 46 union council chairpersons are present in the field, while 261 area in-charges have been assigned monitoring responsibilities.

The district administration has confirmed that comprehensive security measures have been put in place for the safety of polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Hameedullah Khattak, has appealed to parents to fully cooperate with polio teams, emphasizing that collective responsibility is essential for the eradication of polio.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to make Lakki Marwat a polio-free district.