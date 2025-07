- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 06 (APP):The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four robbers and recovered weapons, cash and other items.

A police spokesman said policemen, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Chak No122-JB Noorpur and arrested Irfan Liaqat, Mansh, etc who were wanted to the police in robbery, theft and other cases.

The police also recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession.