Four brick kilns sealed over smog

DG KHAN,Nov 05 (APP):Four brick kilns were sealed and the owners of many others were fined during the ongoing crackdown against brick kilns causing smog and pollution.

An anti-smog team led by Assistant Commissioner Taunsa Tariq Shabbir and Assistant Director Environment Ishfaq Hussain Shah here on Sunday inspected 15 brick kilns in tehsil Taunsa. They found seven brick kilns involved in violation of SOPs, four of which were sealed while cases were registered against the owners of other three brick kilns over violation of government orders. The owner of one kiln was held and was fined Rs 4,00,000 besides seizing the material.