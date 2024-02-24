Election day banner

Four arrested for possession of unregistered arms

PESHAWAR, Feb 24 (APP):Topi Police here on Saturday arrested six persons for possession of illegal and unregistered arms.
According to police, six persons were arrested for possessing illegal arms during a raid conducted by a team of Topi police.
Police also recovered 97 gram of ice during the raid. Arrested include Faraz, Sher Akbar, Dilawar, Kamal, Shahsawar and Afaq.
Topi police have also arrested two persons for brandishing arms on social media. Cases have been registered against arrested persons and an investigation was underway.

