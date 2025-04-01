Four accused arrested, hashish recovered

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 01 (APP):The City district Police Karachi have arrested four accused allegedly involved in street crimes and drug trafficking and recovered three pistols with rounds and 700 grams of hashish from their possession.

The police have arrested the accused while conducting various patrolling operations, said a spokesperson of the City Police on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Waseem alias Dubai, Mahzain, Anees alias Issa and Saeed, were arrested from the limits of Baghdadi, Kalakot and Chakiwara police stations.